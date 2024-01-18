BREAKING

Hastings restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Boathouse Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hastings & St Leonards Angling Assoc, Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Hastings's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 193 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.