Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Gurkha Chef, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Hastings's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.