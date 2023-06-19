Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
Gurkha Chef, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.