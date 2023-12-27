Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Marrakech Artisan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Hastings's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 196 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.