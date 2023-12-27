BREAKING

Hastings restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Hastings restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Marrakech Artisan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Hastings's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 196 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.