Hastings road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Hastings's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.