Hastings road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Hastings's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for street lighting repairs.

• A259, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.