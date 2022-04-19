Hastings road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Hastings's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from midnight, April 20 to 11pm April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, portable signal works for UKPN.

• A259, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.