Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Hastings

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Hastings.
The dashboard shows 297 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – down from 298 on Wednesday.
They were among 22,674 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Hastings.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 153,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 152,628 on Wednesday.
Deaths reported today for England include a backlog that weren't reported on May 4 due to a technical issue.