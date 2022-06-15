One more death recorded in Hastings

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Hastings.
A total of 306 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 15 (Wednesday) – up from 305 on Tuesday.
They were among 23,116 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Hastings.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,071 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15 (Wednesday) – up from 156,023 on Tuesday.