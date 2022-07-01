One more death recorded in Hastings

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Hastings.

A total of 307 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 1 (Friday) – up from 306 on Thursday.

They were among 23,253 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Hastings.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,950 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 1 (Friday) – up from 157,037 on Thursday.

Reduced testing means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.