Political opinion: 'This is not a normal election.' Hastings Parliamentary Candidate Phil Colley
‘This is not a normal election,' said Mr Colley. 'This election is taking place during a genocide which the main political parties in this country have supported all the way.
‘The horrors we are witnessing as thousands of Palestinians are slaughtered, starved and maimed are the most appalling things I have seen in my lifetime.
‘This has been facilitated by political decisions made here in the UK by British politicians.
‘I’m sure both the Labour and Conservative party candidates would rather I stay silent on this utterly shameful reality but I’m here to remind them of their responsibility to humanity and international humanitarian law.’
Phil is a local campsite owner who has worked in the travel and tourism business most of his life – he speaks eight languages and has a deep understanding of global politics.
As a long-time resident and business owner, he also understands the unique challenges facing communities in the area.
With a commitment to representing the interests of Hastings & Rye and advocating for policies that support working people, Phil Colley brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape.
He is standing on a platform that advocates for the renationalisation of the water industry, for economic justice - fair wages, job security, and the rights of workers – and to address the acute and urgent housing crisis.
‘We are so tired in Hastings of accepting the inadequate; a water company that trashes our seas and floods our town, no or low quality housing that makes kids sick, low wages that people can barely scrape by on and contracts which leave everyone insecure. We deserve better – the people of Hastings and Rye deserve better. The Workers Party is not offering empty words, it is offering meaningful change for social justice and equality. Most of all it is offering hope to Palestinians in Gaza that we have not abandoned them. ’