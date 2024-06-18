Political opinion: 'This is not a normal election.' Hastings Parliamentary Candidate Phil Colley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This item has been submitted by the Worker’s Party. Phil Colley says he is standing as the Worker's Party candidate in the Hastings & Rye constituency in the upcoming General Election to fight to the 'conspiracy of silence' over Gaza

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

‘This is not a normal election,' said Mr Colley. 'This election is taking place during a genocide which the main political parties in this country have supported all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The horrors we are witnessing as thousands of Palestinians are slaughtered, starved and maimed are the most appalling things I have seen in my lifetime.

Phil Colley is standing for the Worker's Party in Hastings & Rye

‘This has been facilitated by political decisions made here in the UK by British politicians.

‘I’m sure both the Labour and Conservative party candidates would rather I stay silent on this utterly shameful reality but I’m here to remind them of their responsibility to humanity and international humanitarian law.’

Phil is a local campsite owner who has worked in the travel and tourism business most of his life – he speaks eight languages and has a deep understanding of global politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a long-time resident and business owner, he also understands the unique challenges facing communities in the area.

With a commitment to representing the interests of Hastings & Rye and advocating for policies that support working people, Phil Colley brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape.

He is standing on a platform that advocates for the renationalisation of the water industry, for economic justice - fair wages, job security, and the rights of workers – and to address the acute and urgent housing crisis.