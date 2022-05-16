Road closures: one for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A259, from 10am May 16 to 3pm May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Winchelsea Road eastbound and westbound, Friars Hill to Mill Lane, temporary traffic signals for survey works.