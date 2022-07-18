Road closures: one for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A259, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Bexhill Road to DeLa Warr roundabout, temporary traffic Lights for Southern Water works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.