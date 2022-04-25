Road closures: two for Hastings drivers this week

Drivers in and around Hastings will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from midnight, April 20 to 11pm April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, portable signal works for UKPN.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.