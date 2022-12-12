When are the busiest times of the week at East Sussex Healthcare A&E?

The busiest and quietest times of the week for accident and emergency services at East Sussex Healthcare over the last year have been revealed.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY DECEMBER 1 File photo dated 15/11/22 of a general view of the Accident and Emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital near Belfast, as more than 40 NHS "traffic control centres" have gone live across England with the aim of getting patients into beds more quickly and managing demand.

The busiest and quietest times of the week for accident and emergency services at East Sussex Healthcare over the last year have been revealed.

It comes as A&Es across England are at breaking point, with attendance reaching pre-pandemic levels in November and a record proportion of patients facing waits of more than four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an additional £3.3 billion in NHS funding to deal with increased demand and soaring inflation, but health think tank the Nuffield Trust said it is too late "to have a meaningful impact this year".

Most Popular

NHS Digital figures show that the worst hour of the week to visit A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was between 11pm and 12am on Tuesdays in the year to March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients waited an average of five hours and 35 minutes to be either admitted to an inpatient ward, transferred elsewhere or discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the shortest waits were between 8am and 9am on Fridays, when patients waited an average of two hours and 42 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the seven days of the week, Monday was the worst day overall to visit A&E at East Sussex Healthcare, with patients waiting an average of three hours and 43 minutes, while Saturday was the best, when the average wait time dropped to three hours and 29 minutes.

Monday saw the highest average number of patients attending across the year, while Friday saw the lowest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures come as the NHS deals with increasing pressures during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Separate NHS England figures show more than 30% of patients waited more than four hours to be seen at A&Es across England in November – a new record for the third month in succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nuffield Trust said a significant factor is the growing number of patients taking up hospital beds as they wait to be discharged because support from health and care social services outside of hospital is not ready.

Jessica Morris, fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said: "While the Government has now confirmed when the NHS will see some additional funding to tackle these delays, it is too late in the day to have a meaningful impact this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patients with no choice but to stay in hospital beds when they are medically fit enough to be cared for elsewhere is a serious problem for both the patients and NHS staff across the system."