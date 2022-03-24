167 further coronavirus cases in Lewes

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lewes increased by 167 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 27,854 cases had been confirmed in Lewes when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24 (Thursday), up from 27,687 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lewes, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,906 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 30,693.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Lewes.

The dashboard shows 276 people had died in the area by March 24 (Thursday) – down from 277 on Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 21,028 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lewes.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Lewes have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,167 people had received a booster or third dose by March 23 (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 78,218 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.