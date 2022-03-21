358 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Lewes

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lewes increased by 358 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 27,327 cases had been confirmed in Lewes when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 21 (Monday), up from 26,969 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lewes, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,397 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 30,269.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 225,672 over the last 24 hours, to 20,319,434.

This figure includes cases not reported by Public Health Scotland yesterday due to a technical issue.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Lewes.

The dashboard shows 276 people had died in the area by March 21 (Monday) – up from 275 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 20,944 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lewes.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Lewes have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,123 people had received a booster or third dose by March 20 (Sunday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 78,145 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.