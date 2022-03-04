78 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Lewes

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lewes increased by 78 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 25,080 cases had been confirmed in Lewes when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 4 (Friday), up from 25,002 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lewes, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 24,226 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,616.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 44,485 over the period, to 19,119,181.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lewes.

The dashboard shows 270 people had died in the area by March 4 (Friday) – up from 269 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 20,701 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lewes.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Lewes have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 64,755 people had received a booster or third dose by March 3 (Thursday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 77,917 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Around 11,000 historical vaccinations carried out across England in 2021 have been included in today's figures.