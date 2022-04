Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Lewes establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe 12/31 at BN8 ; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Shanaz Resturant at 83 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: The Blue Door Nursery at St Johns Church Hall, Wilmington Road, Seaford; rated on February 21

• Rated 4: Chaula's Indian Cafe Restaurant at 6 Eastgate Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 24

• Rated 4: Kingston Village Pre School at BN7 ; rated on February 24

• Rated 4: Cafe Direct at The Cafe, Sussex Innovation Centre, Science Park Square; rated on February 8

• Rated 3: Pharmacie Coffee Roasters at Unit 11, Cliffe Industrial Estate, Lewes; rated on February 24

• Rated 3: Carafe Coffee Roasters Ltd at 29 Station Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 3: Kappadokya at BN10; rated on February 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Peacehaven Football Club at Clubhouse, Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven; rated on February 3

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Castle Sandwich Bar at 155 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Wesley Chinese Takeaway at 1 Avis Parade Shops, Old Avis Road, Newhaven; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Yummy Yummy at 38 Western Road, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 24