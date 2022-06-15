Food hygiene ratings given to six Lewes establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kempton House Day Centre at Kempton House, Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Bengal Palace Tandoori at 28-30 Church Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Monkey Bizness at Unit 27, Cliffe Industrial Estate, Lewes; rated on March 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Old Plough at 20 Church Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at Station Road, Plumpton Green, East Sussex; rated on April 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: