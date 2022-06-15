Food hygiene ratings given to six Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kempton House Day Centre at Kempton House, Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Bengal Palace Tandoori at 28-30 Church Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Monkey Bizness at Unit 27, Cliffe Industrial Estate, Lewes; rated on March 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Old Plough at 20 Church Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on February 9
• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at Station Road, Plumpton Green, East Sussex; rated on April 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sub-station at 18 Place Lane, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on April 13