Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Green Welly at 1 High Street, Ditchling, East Sussex; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Cashew Catering at Unit B11, Bridge Farm, Barcombe Mills Road; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Toddlers Inn Nursery School at Nursery School, St Peters C Of E Primary School, East Grinstead Road; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Lindylou's Bespoke Cakes at BN25; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Jolly Good Food Co at BN8 ; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Daisy Chain Grazing Platters at BN25; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Gradwell Park Cafe at Chase House, 18 Gradwell End, South Chailey; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Grumpy Fish at 13 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 215 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: [email protected] at Tesco Stores Ltd, Brooks Road, Lewes; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Gardeners Retreat at Lewes Garden Centre, Newhaven Road, Kingston; rated on January 22

• Rated 4: Bun and Bean at 8 Mount Pleasant, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on January 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Rainbow Inn at Deadmantree Hill, Barcombe, East Sussex; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Smugglers Rest at South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, East Sussex; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: The Elephant And Castle at White Hill, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on January 22

• Rated 4: The Volunteer at 12 Eastgate Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on January 22

• Rated 1: The Snowdrop Inn at 119 South Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on January 22

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Taste of Greece at BN8 ; rated on February 23