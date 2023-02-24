Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to six Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: My Sweet Passion Cakes at BN2 ; rated on February 20

    • Rated 5: Super Food at BN25; rated on February 20

    • Rated 5: St James' Trust Seaford at 11 Blatchington Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on February 8

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 1: Heritage Refreshments Ltd at Cafe Adjacent To Unit 17, Cradle Hill Industrial Estate, Cradle Hill Road; rated on January 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Snowdrop Inn at 119 South Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 16

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 94 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on February 21