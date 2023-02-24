Food hygiene ratings handed to six Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: My Sweet Passion Cakes at BN2 ; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Super Food at BN25; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: St James' Trust Seaford at 11 Blatchington Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on February 8
• Rated 1: Heritage Refreshments Ltd at Cafe Adjacent To Unit 17, Cradle Hill Industrial Estate, Cradle Hill Road; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Snowdrop Inn at 119 South Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 94 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on February 21