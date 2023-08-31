BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Seaford Thai Kitchen at The Cinque Ports, 49 High Street, Seaford; rated on July 26

    • Rated 3: Lin's Sushi at 42 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Cinque Ports at 49 High Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 26