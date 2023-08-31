Food hygiene ratings handed to three Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Seaford Thai Kitchen at The Cinque Ports, 49 High Street, Seaford; rated on July 26
• Rated 3: Lin's Sushi at 42 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Cinque Ports at 49 High Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 26