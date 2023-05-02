Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
Miah's Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ground Floor, 8 High Street, Newhaven was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 27.
And Seaford Pizza, a takeaway at 4 High Street, Seaford, East Sussex was given a score of two on March 27.