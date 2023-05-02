Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Miah's Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ground Floor, 8 High Street, Newhaven was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 27.

And Seaford Pizza, a takeaway at 4 High Street, Seaford, East Sussex was given a score of two on March 27.