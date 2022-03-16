Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 14 Lewes establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nuutri Coffee at BN8 ; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Windsock at Tollgate, Eastbourne Road, Firle; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: New Dynasty at 8 Claremont Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Newhaven Fort Tea Room at Newhaven Fort, Fort Road, Newhaven; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Thai Elephant Two at 379 South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, East Sussex; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: The Viceroy at 4-4a Bridge Street, Newhaven, East Sussex; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Caffe Lazzati at Southdown Sports Club, Cockshut Road, Lewes; rated on February 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ringmer Association Football Club at Kings Academy, Lewes Road, Ringmer; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at High Street, Barcombe, East Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at 3 Station Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at Middle Street, Falmer, East Sussex; rated on February 25

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Magic Wok at 30 High Street, Newhaven, East Sussex; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Oriental Taste at 209 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on February 28