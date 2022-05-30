Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lewes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Slimming World - Franchise, at BN10 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.
And Crocodile Cafe, at 16 Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, Brighton was also given a score of five on May 18.
It means that of Lewes's 363 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 302 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.