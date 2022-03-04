Lewes District Council spent thousands on 2018 contract with Russian-owned Gazprom

Advertisement of the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom displayed on an advertising during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg match at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Picture date: Wednesday February 23, 2022. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Lewes District Council spent thousands of pounds on a contract with Russian-owned energy firm Gazprom, figures reveal.

Provided by data firm Tussell, the figures show the total public sector spend in the UK with Gazprom between 2016 and 2021 was £107 million – and more than a quarter (£29 million) was from local authorities.

Lewes District Council accounted for £2,005 of the spend through a contract with the firm in 2018.

Suffolk and Manchester were the councils most reliant on Gazprom, each spending more than £4 million within the last six years.

A number of councils have now said they want to end contracts with Gazprom and are exploring alternative options, as attacks intensify following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the conflict which has been condemned by leaders around the world.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Councils are deeply saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine and are following the situation closely.

“It is up to individual councils to decide how to act locally but, like many organisations, they will be reviewing what action they might want to take in light of UK sanctions and the ongoing situation.”

The LGA added that it is looking at how to bring councils together next week to discuss their plans and agree shared approaches.

Meanwhile, a senior government source told the PA news agency that Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been in talks with NHS England over ending contracts with Gazprom.

The source told PA: “Sajid has spoken with NHS England and been clear that trusts need to stop using Gazprom as a supplier.

“He has also requested a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service.”

The NHS accounted for £77 million (72%) of the public sector spend with Gazprom over six years.

Newcastle Hospitals Trust topped the list with a spend of £14.9 million, followed by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust at £8.1 million and the Countess of Chester Hospital Trust, which spent £5.2 million.