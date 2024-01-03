Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Patisserie Lewes, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74-75 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 265 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.