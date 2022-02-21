Lewes road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm November 9 2021 to 6am February 26 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, carriageway closure, slip road closures, and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am October 12 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Polegate, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for cycle and pedestrian path works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Southerham to Beddingham, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound and northbound, New Road Newhaven, works for UKPN.

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Beddingham Roundabout to Firle, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Beddingham to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, Lane closures for emergency barrier repair.

• A27, from 8.30pm February 27 to 5am February 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Drusillas to Beddingham, carriageway closure for road surface repairs, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, carriageway closure, slip road closures, and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 6am March 5 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe roundabout.to Southerham roundabout, carriageway closure for abnormal load, diversion via National Highways and local authority network (A26, A259, A270).