Lewes road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Shoreham to Pevensey, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lewis Road to Firl Bostal, Temporay traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 3pm November 4 to 3am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lewes Road, Lane closure for Lewes Bonfire event.