Lewes road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, lane closures for drainage work.

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A26, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Drusillas, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.