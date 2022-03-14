Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, carriageway closure, slip road closures, and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer to Beddingham, lane closures for litter picking for Lewes Council.

• A26, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Newhaven to Tarring Neville, temporary traffic signals for survey and inspection.

• A27, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Middle Farm to Charleston, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A26, from 6am March 19 to 8pm March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe to Southerham, carriageway closure for abnormal load, diversion via National Highways and local authority network (A26, A259, A270).