Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer to Ashcombe Roundabout, Slip and and lane closures for bridge inspection works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm March 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 westbound, Dale Hill Pycombe, exit slip road closure and diversion Route for West Sussex County Council.

• A26, from 11pm April 9 to 4am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm April 11 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.