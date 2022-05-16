Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for trial holes.