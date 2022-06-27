Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 7pm June 27 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Coldean Lane to Brighton Road, diversion Route for off network closure of B2116 Plumpton for East Sussex Highways.

• A26, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound, B2109 to Avis Way, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, lane closure for electrical works.