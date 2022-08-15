Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A27, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Lewes, lane closures for maintenance works.
• A27, from 9.30am to 4pm on August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Ditchling Road, diversion for East Sussex.
• A27, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Southerham to Beddingham, carriageway and lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.