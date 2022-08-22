Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Southerham to Beddingham, carriageway and lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A26, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound, B209 Dove Road to New Road, temporary signals for maintenance works.