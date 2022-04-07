Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Lewes

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Lewes.
The dashboard shows 285 people had died in the area by April 7 (Thursday) – down from 286 on Wednesday.
They were among 21,740 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lewes.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 147,237 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 7 (Thursday) – up from 144,065 the day before.