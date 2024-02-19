Road closures: almost a dozen for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lewes will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, carriageway and lane closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8.23pm February 14 to 8.23pm February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Stanmer, Lane closure for UK Power Networks.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill Road roundabout to Brighton Road roundabout, slip roads and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcoombe, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Southerham roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for maintenance works.