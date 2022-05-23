Road closures: eight for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, lane closures for drainage work.

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for trial holes.

• A26, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, lane closures for drainage work.

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.