Road closures: five for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A26, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Drusillas, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Southerham roundabout to The Drove, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.