Road closures: four for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 9am October 31 to 4pm November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle, traffic signals for, junction improvement.

• A27, from 4pm November 5 to 3am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Newmarket Inn to Ashcombe Roundabout, Lane closure for East Sussex County Council Lewes Bonfire.

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.