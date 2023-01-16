Road closures: nine for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New road to Newhaven, traffic signals for construction works.

• A26, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Southerham, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 4am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Glynde to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, slip road and lane closures for bridge inspections.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New road to Newhaven, traffic signals for construction works.

• A27, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hollingbury to Falmer, slip road closure for maintenance works.

