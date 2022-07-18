Road closures: one for Lewes drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lewes will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A27, from 6am July 30 to 11pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 No right turn from eastbound, carriageway at, Firle Bostal, Wick Street, Heighton Street and unnamed road east of Heighton Street, Firle motorsports event.