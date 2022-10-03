Road closures: seven for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 10pm September 30 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe to Southerham, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A26, from 6.19am September 30 to 11.59pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound, Newhaven New Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A26, from 11pm October 3 to 4am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falner to Southerham roundabout, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Southerham's Roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New Road to Avis Way, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.