Road closures: six for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lewes will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Polegate, A26 both directions Southerham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for surface works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions The Lay to Beddingham roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closures for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe to Southerham, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer junction, Lane closure for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad