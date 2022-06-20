Road closures: three for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 9.30am to 4pm on June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Firle Bostal Road to Wick Street, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 7pm June 27 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Coldean Lane to Brighton Road, diversion Route for off network closure of B2116 Plumpton for East Sussex Highways.