Road closures: three for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A26, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound, B2109 Avis Road to B2109 Drove Road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 6am to 8pm on October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.