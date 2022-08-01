Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closure for surface works.