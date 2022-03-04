Sussex Community Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 71% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 28.
Across England there were 8,486 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 245 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sussex Community Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 45%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community Trust in the week to February 27. This was down from six in the previous seven days.