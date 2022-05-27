Sussex Community Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.